Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.40

Shares of Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.41 ($0.01), with a volume of 7267950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).
Technology Minerals Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.06.
About Technology Minerals
Technology Minerals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company. It explores for battery metals comprising cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and manganese. The company operates mineral resource projects in Ireland, Spain, Cameroon, and the United States. Technology Minerals Plc was 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
