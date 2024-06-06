Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Trading Down 15.4%

Shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Free Report) were down 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 15,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 16,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Stock Down 15.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$4.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

About Tenth Avenue Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenth Avenue Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenth Avenue Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.