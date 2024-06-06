TerraClassicUSD Trading Up 8.6% Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 6th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $178.61 million and approximately $33.05 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00050201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00016924 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012079 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000983 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,960,086,287 coins and its circulating supply is 6,815,445,367 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

