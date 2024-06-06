Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRNO. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $66.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.56 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 205,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 165,194 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,919,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,009,000 after purchasing an additional 168,728 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 75,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 598,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after buying an additional 46,475 shares in the last quarter.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.