Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,307,409 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 783,999 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,318,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.17. 13,527,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,318,406. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.30.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,910 shares of company stock valued at $35,612,012 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

