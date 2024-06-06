Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Raised by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,007 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.6% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $101,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 41,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $607,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,904,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,464. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

