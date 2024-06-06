Tezos Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.05 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001325 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $923.39 million and $19.05 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000921 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000683 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000685 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,004,955,197 coins and its circulating supply is 984,390,787 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

