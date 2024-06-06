The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1,713.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,320 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 655,476 shares of company stock worth $48,718,705. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.25. 4,668,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,499,875. The firm has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average of $68.20.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

