The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 55,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 230,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,583,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,650,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,656,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,254,368. The company has a market cap of $276.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average is $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,838 shares of company stock worth $11,220,064 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.