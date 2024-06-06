The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $328.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $326.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.