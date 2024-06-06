The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.12

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and traded as high as $13.57. The Weir Group shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 2,248 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Weir Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WEGRY

The Weir Group Stock Performance

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1113 per share. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

The Weir Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.