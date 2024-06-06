Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE) Trading Up 0.2%

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.56 and last traded at $27.50. 6,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 13,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 million, a PE ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF stock. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. One Capital Management LLC owned about 6.68% of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from artificial intelligence related industries. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the investment theme WISE was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.