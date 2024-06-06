Thomas M. Wilson Acquires 1,000 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Stock

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas M. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,208.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Middlefield Banc Stock Up 0.4 %

MBCN traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $21.05. 2,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,684. The company has a market cap of $169.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.65. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 16.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MBCN. StockNews.com upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Middlefield Banc from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBCN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 48.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Featured Articles

