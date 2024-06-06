THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. THOR Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.500-4.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.50-4.75 EPS.

THOR Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:THO opened at $96.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.50. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.74.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on THO. Citigroup raised shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

