THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. THOR Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.500-4.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.50-4.75 EPS.
THOR Industries Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:THO opened at $96.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.50. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.74.
THOR Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.
THOR Industries Company Profile
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
