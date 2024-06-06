TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 174.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,392 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TKO. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in TKO Group by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKO traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $108.84. The company had a trading volume of 252,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,009. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.19 and a beta of 1.02. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.07.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.63. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.28 million. Analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TKO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.46.

In related news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,875,129 shares in the company, valued at $878,985,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

