Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Toll Brothers worth $14,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOL. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 104.3% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.75.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE TOL traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $118.87. 922,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,685. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.30. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $135.37. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

