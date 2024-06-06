Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, June 10th

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 1-32 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 7th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 16,525,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.16. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNXP. Dawson James assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 242,358 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,320,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $680,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Featured Articles

