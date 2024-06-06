Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.36. 55,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.15. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08.
Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.46 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.51%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tootsie Roll Industries
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.