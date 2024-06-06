Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.36. 55,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.15. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.46 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,002,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,108,000 after buying an additional 160,197 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,733,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $927,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,760,000 after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

