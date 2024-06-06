Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Toro updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS.

NYSE:TTC opened at $79.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $89.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Toro has a twelve month low of $77.15 and a twelve month high of $106.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Toro’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

