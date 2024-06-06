Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of low single digit growth, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.64 billion.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $79.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average is $89.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Toro has a 12-month low of $77.15 and a 12-month high of $106.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

