Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.250-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Toro also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS.

Toro Stock Up 7.4 %

TTC stock traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.56. The company had a trading volume of 917,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $77.15 and a fifty-two week high of $106.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.31.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Toro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Toro from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Toro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Toro

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.