Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 112,275 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 286.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,275 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $24,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.01. 561,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,294. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.30 and its 200-day moving average is $175.00. The company has a market cap of $154.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.18 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.