Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 119,143 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 135.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 119,143 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,861,000 after buying an additional 1,580,681 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,280,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,212,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $501,562,000 after purchasing an additional 201,080 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,731,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $493,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,196,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $435,086,000 after purchasing an additional 237,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 818,038 shares of company stock valued at $35,592,299. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 0.3 %

GM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.77. 2,463,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,061,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $46.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

