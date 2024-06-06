Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 183.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,112 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,256 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $30,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $48,299,000. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,351,989 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $484,798,000 after acquiring an additional 483,356 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 118,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.74.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.4 %

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,370,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.86. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $217.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

