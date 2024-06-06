Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 112.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,404 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.6% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $49,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $11.50 on Thursday, hitting $467.30. 1,150,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,344,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $417.74 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $478.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.03.

Get Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.