Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 112.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,404 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.6% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $49,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Trading Up 2.5 %
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.
Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.03.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
