Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in ANSYS by 12.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $302,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 11.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $326.18. The company had a trading volume of 57,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,146. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $329.69 and its 200 day moving average is $329.05. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

View Our Latest Report on ANSYS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.