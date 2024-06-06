Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $17.20 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 165.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 638,652 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,265,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE T traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.33. 7,545,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,841,488. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

