Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 126.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.88. 126,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,389. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $263.37.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.50.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

