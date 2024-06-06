Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 636.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Robert W. Baird raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.48.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ODFL traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.80. The company had a trading volume of 860,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,215. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.45 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

