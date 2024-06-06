Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 20,726 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,726 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,526,000 after purchasing an additional 137,341 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,526,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $685,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,102,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,581,000 after purchasing an additional 96,753 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $500,685,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,341,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,365,000 after purchasing an additional 178,502 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.6 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.93. 643,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,242. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.73. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.09 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.23.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

