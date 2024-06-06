Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 4,123 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 194.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Booking were worth $22,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BKNG traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,835.53. 41,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,505. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,579.36 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,634.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,537.46. The company has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

