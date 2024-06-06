Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 46,136 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 357.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,136 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after purchasing an additional 971,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,890,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after acquiring an additional 394,682 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after acquiring an additional 97,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,426,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,658,000 after acquiring an additional 282,825 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.17. The company had a trading volume of 152,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,927. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $100.30 and a one year high of $154.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.65.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

