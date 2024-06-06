Trademark Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,924 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $311,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.36. 272,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,435. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.90. The firm has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $184.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

