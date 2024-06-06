Trademark Financial Management LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA remained flat at $51.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,506,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,819,023. The company has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

