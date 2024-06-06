Trademark Financial Management LLC Invests $1.47 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.87. 2,621,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,679,083. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

