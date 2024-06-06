Trademark Financial Management LLC Invests $285,000 in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,755,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,565,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,699,000 after buying an additional 475,608 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 224,416 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,653,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 413,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 156,085 shares in the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XHLF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 87,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,158. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

