Trademark Financial Management LLC Invests $3.66 Million in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 42,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,000. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 123,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 83,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 34,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $94.74. The company had a trading volume of 102,706 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

