Trademark Financial Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC owned 0.17% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 922,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after acquiring an additional 118,816 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after buying an additional 25,923 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.75. 38,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,335. The company has a market capitalization of $317.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $39.02.

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.