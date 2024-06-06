Trademark Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,003. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.30. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

