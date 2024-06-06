Trademark Financial Management LLC Takes $490,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC owned 0.39% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCAF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $697,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $450,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,243,000.

TCAF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.83. 223,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $31.02.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

