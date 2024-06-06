Trademark Financial Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,876,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.9% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,876,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of IVV traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $535.99. 2,950,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,243,933. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $538.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $519.97 and its 200-day moving average is $499.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Verint Systems Impresses With Strong Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.