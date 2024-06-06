Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 205,460 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 62% compared to the typical daily volume of 126,763 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 383.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,552,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,566 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth $96,166,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,253,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,079 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,247,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 39,171.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,462,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,073,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,855,795. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $35.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

