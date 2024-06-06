TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,977,008,000 after buying an additional 104,433 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,093,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,129,240,000 after purchasing an additional 120,058 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,355,000 after buying an additional 136,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,765,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,363.38.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $16.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,345.58. The stock had a trading volume of 30,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,374. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,271.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,144.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $794.72 and a 12 month high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total value of $3,848,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and sold 29,776 shares worth $37,097,386. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

