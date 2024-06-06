Trifast (LON:TRI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $76.95

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 76.95 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 66.63 ($0.85). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 68.70 ($0.88), with a volume of 1,746,806 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.87. The company has a market capitalization of £96.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2,360.00 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Trifast’s payout ratio is -6,666.67%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Mills purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £25,900 ($33,183.86). Also, insider Laura Whyte purchased 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £14,430 ($18,488.15). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 59,500 shares of company stock worth $4,403,000. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company's stock.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

