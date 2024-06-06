Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.13

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 21744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Trigon Metals Trading Up 438.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$230.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19.

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

