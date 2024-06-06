Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBKCP) Trading Up 0.1%

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKCP – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.75. Approximately 833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Triumph Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53.

About Triumph Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.