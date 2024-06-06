TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Trading Down 3.5%

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.44. 232,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 192,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TBRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

TruBridge Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.66.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.35 million. TruBridge had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 15.27%. Analysts expect that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TruBridge

In other news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 11,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $100,560.17. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 511,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,560.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 11,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,560.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder L6 Holdings Inc. bought 128,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $1,188,953.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,322,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,573.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 382,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,478. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

