U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Lowered by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.60.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

