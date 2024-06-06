U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Trading Down 1.9 %
U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.76.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 138.09% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%.
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.
