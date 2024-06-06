U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 138.09% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.