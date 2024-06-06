Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8,419.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,998 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 270,782 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,843,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $359,805,000 after buying an additional 2,385,598 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 90,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 71,542 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 229,502 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 192,548 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,549,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,500,366,000 after purchasing an additional 283,802 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.90. 25,801,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,056,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.97 billion, a PE ratio of 110.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.27. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.61 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

